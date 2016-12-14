Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From riotous fun to classic storytelling, there are plenty of seasonal treats on the stage...

Jack and the Beanstalk

Northampton Derngate, until December 31

Northampton’s panto reaches new heights this year, with a beanstalk of gigantic proportions, Princess Apricot, a Britain’s Got Talent winning canine, and Simon Webbe from boy-band Blue!

It’s a giant of a panto with pooch power and pop playability!

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

A Christmas Carol

The Chrysalis Theatre, December 16 & 17

This enchanting adaptation of Dicken’s classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his redemption from a life of greed and sadness is a Christmas staple, performed far and wide. It’s a Dickensian masterclass in remembering others and shows that generosity and kindness is the way to go! Four ghosts visit Scrooge and force him to take a look at his life, the past, the present....and into the future to see the effect that his actions have on others.

This particular delivery is being staged by Tread the Boards, which means it’s quality assured.

Tom Smith has adapted the work, and it shows in the snug of The Chrysalis Theatre for three performances in the coming days.

Settle down and enjoy an absolute classic.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/treadtheboards.org.uk

Dick Whittington

MK Theatre, January 3

A special performance of the MK Theatre pantomime (see full details of the show far left) for adults and children who would benefit from a more relaxed setting,.

This includes people on the autism spectrum, people who make involuntary noises and people, both young and old who have learning disabilities.

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Aladdin

Aylesbury Waterside, until December 31

With Genies by the lamp-load, belly-busting comedy, chart-topping songs, bags of fun, audience participation, Pantoland’s biggest boo-able baddie and a real flying carpet! The star factor is intact too, with former EastEnder turned stage-ace Michelle Collins on board.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

The Snow Dragon

The Stables, Wavendon, Until December 31

On New Year’s Eve, young goat Billy is looking forward to the annual visit of the legendary Snow Dragon, who will bring him even more goodies…

But when he bumps into some hungry wolves in the forest, everything might be about to change

www.stables.org

Dick Whittington

MK Theatre, Until January 15, 2017

It’s the biggest seasonal spectacular for miles around, and Dick Whittington has been raising laughs aplenty since the curtain rose last week. But fret not if you haven’t yet booed Queen Rat, and cheered Idle Jack – there is still plenty of time to go and catch a performance of “the one where the streets are paved with gold”.

Oh yes there is!

This year’s panto sees a welcome return of amiable, cheeky chappie Kev Orkian as Jack, but there are a couple of firsts too...

This is the first time that X-Factor star Stacey Solomon has turned her hand to pantomime, starring as Fairy Bowbells.

And while EastEnders star Samantha Womack has done her fair share of pantos, this is the first time that she has ever taken on the role of a baddie!

But she’s having fun. “There’s no other atmosphere like it,” she said. “Close friends who have played baddies before have always said ‘It’s so much fun’, so I just listened to their advice.” And Stacey is every bit as thrilled with her new role too.

“It’s a magical time of the year and the perfect time for families to come together and have a really good laugh, regardless of your age!” she said.

Sprinkle your Christmas in magic , why don’t you?

www.atgtickets.com