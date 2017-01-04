Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

It may be January, but there's plenty of sunshine and warmth on the stage...

Sunny Afternoon

Northampton Derngate, January 10-14

The tale of how one of Britain’s greatest bands, The Kinks, rose to stardom was a smash hit when it made a week-long stay in MK last year. If you missed it then, or just want to go see it again, here’s your chance to step into the swinging 60s and see how the Davies brothers rocked a nation.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Superslam Wrestling

Aylesbury Waterside, January 6

For a feisty night out, roll-up for the Superslam Wresting, as an explosion of top talent from all Worldwide Wrestling Federation compete in a truly international royal rumble!

Join homegrown talents James Mason, Dynamic Deano and Yes Man for all the ring-side action.

This will be slamming!

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Jack Whitehall

Northampton Derngate, January 5 & 6

Availability is ridiculously limited to see Mr Whitehall crack the funnies in his current show, At Large. These dates are part of his biggest ever UK tour and he arrives fresh from hosting the Royal Variety Performance. A chance to see him at his dynamic best.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Dick Whittington

Milton Keynes Theatre, until January 15

It’s been giving the new city plenty of added sparkle for the past five weeks or so, but though the Christmas decorations are packed up, and the new year resolutions are waivering, Dick Whittington continues! Which is good news for Fairy Bowbells, or Stacey Solomon, to you and I. She is loving her first foray into the seasoal tradition. She said: “Kids come and they feel like they are in a fairytale.

“You hear these stories growing up don’t you? “So they are part of you anyway, and then when you see them come to life in the theatre,” she pauses, delivering a beaming smile, “... as a little girl I found it really magical.” And being on the stage in MK gives her the perfect chance to indulge in her favourite pastime which first brought her to our attention when she worked the X Factor vibe – singing!

“I love singing, and do a lot of gigs and stuff, and get in the studio sometimes, but more for my own pleasure than to sit and write an album,” she says.

“I’ve just got to keep doing gigs and singing in things like the panto - where I really can enjoy it and there’s no pressure and I can just perform, because that it what I love doing.

She smiles some more:

“As long as I can get it in those ways, I don’t care where it goes.”

www.atgtickets.com