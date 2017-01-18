Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

Return to the jazz age with a Strictly star, laugh with two of Britain's leading comedians, be enthralled by a classic thriller - it's all happening on stage...

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Milton Keynes Theatre, January 24-28

The chances are that you spent Saturday evenings watching Joanne Clifton dance to success in Strictly Come Dancing last year (still seems weird writing that), as she took the famed glitterball just before Christmas, for her showstopping fancy footwork with Ore Oduba. But there has been no time to rest on her laurels – Joanne had to dash headlong into rehearsals for the new tour of the award-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, which arrives at MK Theatre on Tuesday. The World Ballroom Showdance Champion is taking on the title role in the work, starring as the Kansas girl determined to make it big in New York City! Also on board for the production, which is set in the height of the jazz age in 1920s New York, is stage (and small screen) favourite, Michelle Collins. In a colourful career, she’s pulled pints at the Rovers, shot her fella in Albert Square and got up to all sorts of on-stage mischief!

“It’s one of those musicals where you recognise the songs,without realising. It’s quirky, and great fun. I play Mrs Mears who’s very un-PC and a hilarious character. It’s not like your average musical, it’s different, slightly camp and as a musical, very original.”

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Angelos and Barry

Northampton Royal, January 21

Angelos Epithemiu and “Barry from Watford” (from Shooting Stars and Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon respectively) join forces to discuss how to succeed in business, where they think corporations have got it right and wrong, the direction in which the financial sector is headed...and Londis!

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Gaslight

Aylesbury Waterside, until January 21

Acclaimed stage and television actress Kara Tointon, currently holding court in ITVs drama The Halcyon, heads the cast here.

This masterpiece of suspenseful playwriting – by British pen holder Patrick Hamilton – will have you on the edge of your seat. It’s a perfectly formed mystery thriller. While Jack Manningham is on the town each evening his wife Bella is home alone. She can’t explain the disappearance of familiar objects, the footsteps overhead or the ghostly flickering of living room gaslight – is she losing her mind? Does the terror exist in her imagination or are dark secrets living in her home?

The surprise arrival of a retired detective (Keith Allen) leads to a shocking discovery that will shake her respectable Victorian marriage to its core.

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Invincible

Northampton Royal, January 24-28

Emily and Oliver have decided to downsize and shift their middle-class London lifestyle to a small town up north. They invite next door neighbours, Dawn and Alan in. Over a disastrous evening of olives, Karl Marx and abstract art, culture and class collide with consequences as tragic as they are hilarious...

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Jimmy Carr

MK Theatre, January 21 & 22

Join the man with the laugh as he performs under his current banner, The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour. He has been on the stand-up scene for 15 years now, and worked it relentlessly – with nine sell-out tours. In all he has played nearly 2,000 shows to more than two million people.

www.atgtickets.com

Omid Djalili

MK Theatre, January 19

Award winning comedian and actor Omid returns with his new show Schmuck for a Night. Known for his legendary stand-up performances, Omid is intelligent, provocative and always entertaining. If you are looking for a captivating comedy masterclass, then roll-up, roll-up.

www.atgtickets.com