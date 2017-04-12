Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From classy ballet to CBeebies favourites, there's something for most tastes on the stage...

Casanova

Milton Keynes Theatre, April 19 to 22

History’s most notorious lover will be unmasked at MK Theatre next week, writes Georgina Butler.

Casanova is the first full-length ballet by award-winning choreographer and former Northern Ballet principal dancer Kenneth Tindall. In collaboration with Casanova’s biographer Ian Kelly, Tindall has transformed 12 volumes of the 18th century Italian lothario’s memoirs (totalling 3,500 pages and 1.2 million words!) into 100 minutes of dance. Giacomo Casanova certainly did have plenty of amorous conquests – his memoirs tell of around 130, ranging from noblewomen to nuns – but he was also something of a misunderstood intellectual.

As a young man, Casanova was an aspiring priest in Venice. He later immersed himself in a series of careers, including that of a musician, a mathematician, a scientist and a scam artist. Casanova was plagued by depression and wrote about his life experiences to cope with the melancholy that invaded his mind. He yearned to be taken seriously as a philosopher, but his accounts of the elaborate affairs he became embroiled in ensured his legacy was his reputation as a womaniser.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

The Chris &Pui Show

Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 15

Incy Wincy, Twinkle, Old MacDonald, Humpty, Granny and many more of your favourite Chris & Pui characters will be dropping in along with the toys Tom, Momo, Teddington, Stuffy and Miss Mouse. Catch the Gingerbread Man, marvel at the Ugly Duckling and much more, with songs, comedy sketches and magic.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

The Wizard of Oz

The Venue, Walton High, December 16 to January 1

For four decades, Milton Keynes Amateur Operatic Society has thrilled generations during the festive period.

It’s the longest running panto in town, by a mile. Sadly, the amateur operatic society has been told to leave their previous venue.

But in the best tradition of theatre-land, the show WILL go on!

The Venue at Walton High have offered their stage, so you’ll get the same fabulous fun (check this earlier production picture for proof ) and colour on a fresh stage.

MKAOS are highly revered for their perfect productions, and shifted an incredible 1,400 tickets the first day tickets went on sale this year.

Add a little wizardry to your Christmas, why don’t you?

To book your seat call 07765 084193.

Matilda

MK Theatre, June 5 to 20, 2018

It’s a Roald Dahl favourite that has been wowing theatre-lovers from the West End to Broadway, and earlier this week it was revealed that Matilda is coming to Milton Keynes as part of its first ever UK tour. And fans are going bonkers over the news! There is the small matter of a 14-month wait until it arrives, mind you.

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Goldilocks & the Three Bears

Milton Keynes Theatre, April 21

Northern Ballet will cater for little folks during their visit here next week with Goldilocks & the Three Bears. Performances of the colourful, visual work are at midday and 2pm, and last approximately 40 minutes – meaning that short attention spans can still digest all of the action.

www.atgtickets.com

Danny Baker

MK Theatre, April 14

“No two nights of this extravaganza will be the same,” says broadcaster and writer Danny, “This is less of a boast than admission that I am hopeless at learning scripts. Maybe you might contribute to the feast of reason and flow of the soul I guarantee these evenings will contain...” he asks.

www.atgtickets.com