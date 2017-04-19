Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From Dirty Dancing to provocative puppets, there's plenty happening on the stage...

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage

MK Theatre, April 24 to 29

Full of passion and romance, heart-pounding music and sensationally sexy dancing, this record-breaking all new concept of the theatre-filling show is yours to enjoy from Monday. Chances are you’ll have the film in your DVD library (and can recite the script – “nobody puts Baby in a corner” and so on). It strikes such a chord that people keep going back for more. It’s the summer of 1963, and 17-year- old Frances “Baby” Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits come together in the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

www.atgtickets.com

Richard Jones

MK11, Kiln Farm, April 23

The Britain’s Got Talent winner is out on his debut UK tour, showcasing his new breathtaking tricks. The magician and soldier combines mind-reading with his magic, and he’s a bit special at it – enough to be promoted to Member of the Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star, the most prestigious honour.

www.mk11kilnfarm.co.uk

Avenue Q

Stantonbury Theatre, until Saturday

Company MK are currently delivering the raucous and risqué puppet musical, Avenue Q.

But though the puppets look cute, this isn’t a show for little folks!

Princeton has just graduated from university and finds himself in Avenue Q – not the swankiest of streets, but home to an unlikely collection of friends, both human and puppet!

He is looking for his purpose in life, but is sabotaged by his new neighbours, a busty blonde, a broken relationship and a broken bank account!

Avenue Q promises a hilarious night out, with catchy tunes, outrageous jokes and a monster obsessed with the more dubious side of the internet in this celebration of life, love and puppets.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Northampton Derngate, September 22 to 24

The tea-guzzling Tiger roars into Northampton this Autumn in the truly magical Olivier Award nominated production of The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea.

Who could it be?

Why, it’s a big, stripy tiger!

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Instrumental

Chrysalis Theatre, Willen, April 27 and 28

An exciting and vibrant show created by Encompass participants and Camphill residents working with creative practitioners Thomas Gray, Chris Bradley Goodship, Joe Fitton, Rosemary Hill, Graeme Leak, Helen Parlor and Effie McGuire Ward.

www.chrysalismk.co.uk

Jane Eyre

Aylesbury Waterside, April 24 to 29

The classic story of the trailblazing Jane is as inspiring as ever, and this bold and dynamic production uncovers one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfillment on her own terms. The spirited heroine faces surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal...

www,atgtickets.com/aylesbury

