Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From a musical phenomenon to Strictly favourites, there's plenty happening on the stage...

Mamma Mia

Milton Keynes Theatre, May 2-20

As part of its first ever UK tour, Judy Craymer’s Mamma Mia! comes to town from Tuesday.

It takes all of the goodness of monstrously talented Swedish aces ABBA and weaves a story of family and friendship (which unfolds on a Greek island paradise) around those chart-bothering songs.

Mamma Mia! has struck a chord with the theatre-loving public too - it is the highest worldwide grossing live-action musical.

You want figures?

To date it has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. Or we could put it another way: Mamma Mia! has now been seen by 10% of the entire UK population, and is one of only five musicals to have run for more than a decade both on Broadway and in the West End.

However you look at it, that’s a smash hit! Those behind the stage-winner promise that anyone seeing the show will be, dare we say, ABBAsolutely amazed. With a three week run ahead you’ve got more choice than usual when it comes to bookings seats, but the demand is there too, so reach for the Money, Money, Money and get ‘em. After all, the winner takes it all ...the ticket-holder takes it all, whereas the ticketless fan has to fall...ain’t that what they sing? Sort of.

Cinderella

The Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 30

Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of Cinderella is based on the traditional story. The dancing is a combination of pure classical mixed with a touch of pantomine, played out to some of Rossini’s most famous operatic achievements. Traditional tip-toeing fabulousness.

Jump Start

The Venue MK, April 29

The newest Youth Dance Platform to take Milton Keynes by storm is back for its second year, once again showcasing the best and the brightest young dancers from the city and beyond.

Featuring even more work by more young people than before, this year’s event promises to dazzle audiences with the range of talent on show.

On Sunday 14th May, MÓTUS have invited Monica Giacomin to lead a day of workshops in contact improvisation. Working together playfully, participants can start to explore lifting and supporting one another through movement.Contakids is a new initiative encouraging developing contact improvisation ideas between children and their parents.

Jimmy Carr

Aylesbury Waterside, April 30

Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes and mixing them in with some rather smart new stuff.

The result?

The ultimate comedy gig from the sharp-witted man with the most familiar laugh on the small screen!

A show guaranteed to be shockingly funny...

Remembering Fred

Northampton Derngate, April 28

Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette pay tribute to Fred Astaire in this spectacular new show. Step back in time and relive special moments from the career of one of the world’s most famous dancers. Audiences will also hear from famous Fred fans including Twiggy, Don Black and Bruce Oldfield.

Dillie Keane

The Stables, April 27

Dillie takes a short break from her Fascinating Aida gal pals to present her first solo show in 558 years.

Expect old songs, new songs, old favourites and some of disgraceful filth.

She’ll break your heart, mend it and then send it to the cleaners for pressing. Which is thoughful of her.

