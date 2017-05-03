Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From a surreal masterpiece to a musical phenomenon, there's plenty happening on the stage...

Metamorphosis

Stantonbury Theatre, May 11

Amid its pathos Metamorphosis is awfully funny.

Gregor Samsa wakes to discover he has six legs and a shell, yet for some time he thinks that what ails him might just be the kind of throat complaint that is “the occupational malady of travelers”.

What can you do but laugh?

Now transformed into a dung beetle one morning, Gregor must now seriously consider his options.

One of the most resonantly strange stories ever brought to stage, this highly acclaimed adaptation by Steven Berkoff plunges into the extremity of Kafka’s dark humour, and reveals a tremulous human heart.

Metamorphosis casts its beady eyes over the norms of society, illustrating the alienation of one painfully normal individual with deft surrealism.

Theatrical Niche Ltd tour this wonderful monstrosity, using signature touches of physical theatre and grotesque ensemble puppetry.

Awe-inspiring visuals in amongst a darkly funny and deeply disturbing modern masterpiece promise a jaw-dropping, belly-ache of an experience.

Next Thursday it could be your monstrosity...

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

Gino’s Italian Escape Live

Aylesbury Waterside, May 8

Fresh from a hugely successful TV series of Gino’s Italian Escape, Mr D’Acampo brings his passion and flair for Italian cookery with his stage show, promising signature recipes from all corners of his beloved Italy.

A pinch of humour and a dash of audience participation make this a filling evening.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Mamma Mia!

Milton Keynes Theatre, Until May 20

The curtain rises on day three of Mamma Mia! at the theatre today. Ticket sales for the show - making its debut visit here as part of its first ever UK tour - have been brisk, as expected. The ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise proved to be a hit beyond all imaginations.

So far more than 60 million people worldwide have enjoyed one of the 50 productions staged.

Join us back here on this page next week when we take a look behind the scenes at one of the most successful stage shows ever.

Meantime, go snap up those tickets for the full view.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

David Trent

The Cannon, Newport Pagnell, May 7

Former teacher and ‘deadpan multimedia-ist’. David offers up high energy commentary on celebrity culture and topical news stories using projection and an extremely effective frenetic style of video editing. An Edinburgh Fringe preview with support from Jonny Pelham.

www.ttotm.co.uk

Brian Conley

The Grove Theatre, Dunstable, May 4

Can’t wait to see Brian in panto here in the Keynes?

No problem. He’ll mix comedy, sketches and songs onstage in Dunstable tonight.

‘It takes a star to play a star,’ say The Daily Express.

They know what they are talking about.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

Stuart Goldsmith

Underground, Northampton, May 5

The host of Comedian’s Comedian Podcast (six million downloads), shakes off an invigoratingly misspent youth. Uprooted from his adoptive city and press-ganged into a pastoral existence by a cunning girl, Stu wonders: How much compromise is too much?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk