Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From an all-out musical classic to star comedians, there's plenty happening on the stage...

Evita

Milton Keynes Theatre, May 23 - 27

Telling the story of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

And it makes a welcome return to the new city from Tuesday.

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, and an Oscar winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is iconic.

And it’s no surprise that it features some of the best loved songs in musical theatre - from Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and On This Night of a Thousand Stars, to You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Taking on the iconic role of Eva will be one of musical theatre’s most exciting leading ladies today, Emma Hatton.

She recently finished wowing audiences in the lead role of Elphaba in the West End’s production of Wicked.

Making his UK debut is leading Italian performer Gian Marco Schiaretti who will be taking on the role of Che. Kevin Stephen-Jones, will benArgentine President Juan Perón in the theatre classic.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Al Murray

Northampton Derngate, May 21

‘Let’s Go Backwards’ invites the funnyman with his common sense crusade to ‘re-Great Britain in this new show.We live in troubling times. Europe. The NHS. Whatever the hell is going on in the Middle East. The gathering storm of fortnightly bin collections. Al will try to make sense of the senseless.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Ghosts

Stantonbury Theatre, May 18-20

The Plays The Thing Theatre Company present performances of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts at Stantonbury Theatre tomorrow and Saturday. When audiences first viewed the piece - in 1882 - it provoked strong criticism and much controversy. Critics were scathing, calling Ghosts “An open drain, a loathsome sore un-bandaged, a dirty act done publically... Gross, almost putrid indecorum- Literary carrion... Crapulous stuff. Like many of Ibsen’s plays it is a scathing attack on nineteenth century morality. Its subject matter is indeed scandalous for it deals with religion, venereal disease, incest and euthanasia.’ What a difference a century makes; today, Ibsen’s creation is referred to as a play of enormous importance.

stantonburytheatre.co.uk

Cafe L’Arte The Musical

Bar Bar Blacksheep, Wolverton, May 19

A brand new immersive musical set in real time in a real coffee shop. For five years, Emily has run the coffee shop on her own since losing the love of her life in Afghanistan, but a random business card is set to change everything. The hour long perfoemance piece is littered with songs, and sounds fab!

www.cafethemusical.co.uk

Running Free

Northampton Derngate, May 23-27

The true story of a Milton Keynes girl on holiday with her family who was saved from the Tsunami by an elephant proved the inspiration for this work from the pen of Michael ‘War Horse’ Morpurgo.

The Times was thrilled by its ‘inventive, evocative staging.’

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Scott Gibson

The Stables, May 20

A darkly hysterical and inspiring show, delivered with the trademark filthy charisma that Scott has rapidly become renowned for,

Life After Death is about overcoming insurmountable odds and how comedy can bring you back to life.

www.stables.org