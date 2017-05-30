Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From a musical mega-hit to a family favourite, there's plenty happening on stage...

Billy Elliot

Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 17

The story of Billy Elliot is a modern day classic, but what happens when the dance shoes come off?

Check out these extraordinarily titled ‘Billy’s’ and what they did next...

Tom Holland is now hitting the big time in Hollywood.

He starred in the movie In the Heart of the Sea and joined Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor in the film The Impossible, which bagged him a slew of accolades.

And these days, he is known for his exploits as Spider-Man in two films – Captain America: Civil War and the forthcoming release Homecoming.

Liam Mower was 12 years young when he first played Billy in 2005.

He became the youngest ever winner of an Olivier Award (won jointly with James Lomas and George Maguire) and is now a principal dancer in Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures dance company where he has performed the title role of Edward Scissorhands and starred in Sleeping Beauty.

Bourne has described Liam as ‘probably the most technically talented dancer we’ve had in the company’. And Dean-Charles Chapman has carved out a career in film and television too - most recently you may have seen him as the angel-faced young king Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Russell Brand

Aylesbury Waterside, June 6

‘How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents?’ asks Russell Brand in the new show Re:Birth

‘What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

‘What happens if she grows up to be like me?

‘Or worse, to date someone like me?’he asks.

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday

Stantonbury Theatre, June 4

Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, John and Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden.

But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming story-telling and toe-tapping music, Sara & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take families and children on a magical theatrical adventure.

The show has been a huge hit since its debut back in 2013. It has bagged a BAFTA for ‘Best Pre-School animation’ and regularly appears in CBeebies’ Top 10 programmes for viewers.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

Anne Reid

The Stables, June 6

You know her best as an actress, famous for numerous roles including Dinnerladies, The Mother and Last Tango in Halifax. But with this show, Anne declares ‘I Love to Sing,’ and so comes an evening of songs and stories, and memories. She’ll be accompanied by MD Jason Carr.

www.stables.org

Iconic - The Show

Northampton Derngate, June 3

Set in a future world where cinemas have almost ceased to exist, one magical cinema still stands, whose midnight screening offers a night visitors will never forget...

A feel-good family show filled with the music of Queen, AC/DC, Aerosmith, The Stones and more.

For those about to rock...

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Dream

The Grove, Dunstable, June 7

A live broadcast from the Royal Opera House.

This gorgeous mixed programme demonstrates the great creative vision of Frederick Ashton, founder choreographer of The Royal Ballet. It includes his adaptation of the Bard’s riotous comedy in which a forest sprite plays havoc, armed with a love potion.

www.grovetheatre.co,uk