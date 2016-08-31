Theatre around MK: your guide to what’s on in the next few days

Dancing from Strictly professionals, a children’s classic and a farce is among the theatre at Milton Keynes Theatre

Keep Dancing

Peter Rabbit

MK Theatre

September 6-10

Keep Dancing takes to the stage at MK Theatre from Tuesday and this extravaganza of a production promises to deliver an unmissable array of dazzling routines, writes Georgina Butler.

Glitz, glamour and good old fancy footwork are forecast as some of our favourite former SCD professionals and celebrities showcase their best moves in Keep Dancing.

Current Strictly champion Jay McGuiness (of The Wanted fame) will perform with his winning professional partner Aliona Valani, and Robin Windsor (last seen on the box in the Strictly Christmas Special) will partner fellow Strictly pro Anya Garnis.

Robin said: “Keep Dancing is a celebration of dance, a two hour dance marathon just packed full of amazing routines! If you like watching dance on the television then this is the show to see as it is faster and even more entertaining experienced live in person. This is a production for everyone whether you are six or 60 – and any husbands needn’t moan at being dragged along as they are usually the ones raving about it the most afterwards!”

Joined by a cast of world-champion Ballroom and Latin dancers, the stars will wow audiences with a steady succession of high-energy dance numbers.

Theatre-goers can expect to see all of the traditional Ballroom and Latin dances alongside bonus genres including Lindy Hop, Disco, Contemporary and Jazz technique. With creative input from the Strictly pros and experienced choreographers Emma Rogers and Innis Robertson, the choreography ought to be nothing short of breath-taking.

Set to spectacular live music - that you won’t be able to resist having a boogie to yourself – Keep Dancing is guaranteed to have every member of the audience dancing long into the night.

It waltzes into MK Theatre on Tuesday, and will be cha-cha-charming ticketholders until Saturday.

Call 0844 871 7652 to book or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.

An Affair to Die For

Chrysalis Theatre, Willen, from today

For their annual comedy, the Third Age Players are staging Old Actors Never Die - They Simply Lose the Plot.

It’s a two-act farce where the action promises to be as funny as the title!

A womanising actor, Edmund, is being hunted by a Russian gang because of an affair he had with the gang leader’s mother. Edmund seeks refuge with his three ex-wives whom he maintains at a retirement home for theatrical people.

They agree to shelter him, but are more concerned to ensure he makes a will in their favour before he is assassinated! Tickets are £10 and £9.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/tap

Once Upon a Time

Stantonbury Theatre, Sunday

Beatrix Potter tells the first tale of Peter Rabbit who knows very well he is not to go into Mr McGregor’s garden, especially as it was there that his father met his untimely end.

But he cannot resist, and several nasty scrapes ensure before Peter finally escapes Mr McGregor’s clutches. A family-friendly classic (for 3+ years) and yours to enjoy from 2.30pm. Book at www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk