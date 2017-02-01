Theatre in Milton Keynes: Our Guide

Our guide to what's going on in and around Milton Keynes.

Ross Noble

Milton Keynes Theatre, February 5

For more than two decades, Ross Noble has been the king of spontaneous stand-up, almost constantly touring, and he’s busier than ever now. The new show is called Brain Dump. The title? It comes from an Amazon review, he explains: “I got it from a customer review for one of my DVDs. They wrote, ‘This is justl ike a massive brain dump’, and I thought ‘Oh yeah, that’s exactly what my stuff is!’ I’ll have that.”

Show wise, it’ll be the “usual” improvisation. And he’s not worried.

“No, the ‘risk’ is all relative,” he says. “It’s like driving a car; after 25 years you don’t get in a car and go, ‘What if this goes wrong?’ If you hit a few bumps in the road, you just think; ‘Oh, this is fun, let’s bounce around for a bit!’.”

Bounce with him on Sunday!

Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club

Northampton Underground, February 3

Markus Birdman is witty, controverisal, hip, topical and silly. Ellie Taylor is a small screen regular and an ace at self-mocking, while David Morgan is pop-culture obsessed. Together, this trio will make you laugh so hard you might do yourself a damage...

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Aylesbury Waterside, February 7-11

Christopher, 15, has an extraordinary brain – exceptional at maths, but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, detests being touched and distrusts strangers. And now he is under suspicion of killing Mrs Shears’ dog...

Sleeping Beauty

Northampton Derngate, until February 4

Combining classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets, their performances have an air of magic, complemented by a full orchestra and outstanding male soloists. Sleeping Beauty shows hot on the heels of performances of Swan Lake.

Swan Lake

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, until February 4

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet boasts impressive technique and exquisite artistry making for a bold production of this tragic tale of love and betrayal with an instantly recognisable score. And it’s all delivered by an exciting, youthful and talented company.

Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom

Milton Keynes Theatre, February 7 & 8

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award-winning television animation live on stage – just perfect for little mites!

Holly is a young Fairy Princess who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend Ben the Elf doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he can run very fast and fly on the back of Gaston the Ladybird, which is pretty cool!

They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

For two days only, MK youngsters are able to take a pew and enjoy their theatre experience.

Join Ben & Holly and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.

The production clocks in at 90-minutes long, including the interval, and is full of eyes-wide delight. Nanny Plum (otherwise known as the tooth fairy) has to collect a tooth from a little girl called Lucy. Ben and Holly join her and make too much noise, which wakes Lucy up and she joins them on their adventure...

This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight everyone.

