Theme park in Milton Keynes gets visitors to donate food for discounted tickets

Gulliver’s is setting up a food bank to encourage donations for discounted entry.

The theme park will be teaming up with MK Food Bank for two weekends to help provide emergency food to local families in crisis.

With winter soon approaching, the demand for food bank items is on the increase.

Entry to Gulliver’s Milton Keynes will be reduced to just £12.50 per person to anyone who hands over a suitable, non-perishable item of food or drink on arrival.

Dean Kimberley from Gulliver’s said: “Poverty is all around us and our kind-hearted customers recognise that families just like theirs can experience tough times.

“The last time we held a food bank donation weekend, we collected more than five tonnes of foodstuffs across our three parks.

“Please come along, enjoy a great family day out for less, and bring along a small contribution that could make the world of difference to a family in crisis.”

The food bank entry will run on September 16, 17, 23 and 24.

A list of suitable items, which includes tins, cereals, fruit juice, tea bags, tinned meat and fish, dried pasta, rice and biscuits, is available at www.gulliversfun.co.uk