Therapy? to headline Craufurd Arms in March

Therapy? have announced a one-off headline gig at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes next year.

It’s been 25-years since the Northern Irish alternative rock trio last played in the town and they will headline on Monday, March 5.

Therapy? comprise of singer Andy Cairns, bassist Michael McKeegan and drummer Neil Cooper.

They released their latest album Disquiet in 2015 and in recent years have been playing iconic albums Troublegum and Infernal Love in full.

Earlier this year, they released a live double album recorded at London’s Union Chapel.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue, SeeTickets and WeGotTickets and cost £15 before fees.

Support TBC. Doors 7.30pm.

For more information, visit www.therapyquestionmark.co.uk