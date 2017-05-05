What's on in Milton Keynes this weekend

Our guide of what you can do in Milton Keynes this weekend.

1 THEATRE

Mamma Mia!, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until May 20

The Abba-fuelled musical phenomenon has hit MK in a big way. The show weaves a story of family and friendship which unfolds on a Greek island paradise, around the Swedish superstars’ timeless pop. Escapist entertainment at its finest – and there’s a couple of weeks left to catch it, too.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



2 MUSIC

Ultimate Bowie, The Stables, Wavendon, May 6

Ultimate Bowie pays tribute to the work of the musical icon in a show that promises to be both visually stunning and vocally impressive. Ed Blaney takes the spotlight and leads an eight-piece band that takes fans from David Bowie’s earlier years with hits such as Starman, through his remarkable career to songs including Let’s Dance, China Girl and many more.

Details: www.stables.org

3 MUSIC

Azores, Drahla plus Secret Flight, MK Gallery, May 6

There’s much here for fans of the alternative and experimental to enjoy: Azores occupy a unique space somewhere between afrobeat, psyche rock and post-punk, Drahlia combine sparse arrangements, pounding drums and biting chants, and Secret Flight is a melody-driven electronic music project influenced strongly by Soviet film soundtracks and 80s British indie-pop. Not your average Saturday night.

Details: www.mkgallery.org

4 MUSIC

Emma Johnson

The Stables, May 7

Joined by piano and drums, Emma – and her clarinet – goes to town, exploring the roots of American jazz, while paying tribute to some of the the greatest clarinettists of all time including Bechet, Goodman and Shaw. Irresistably jazzy, in a show that displays a sassier side to Emma.

www.stables.org

5 MUSIC

The Shames

Wolverton Top Club, May 6

Three-piece mobThe Shames are promising “heartfelt original material with catchy riffs and bittersweet melodies”, for those who fancy checking in with them.

You’ll also hear Milton Keynes based creatives The Hallows (pictured) and We Are Giants in exchange for your cash.

FB: wolverton.topclub

6 MUSIC

Tankus The Henge

The Stables, May 7

TTH are a London-based, five-wheeled, funk-fuelled rock ‘n’ roll jalopy that comes careering around the corner on a tranquil summer’s day, ruining the silence and disturbing the bats.

Noise that mixes the best of British with some of the best of their Yank counterparts. It’s filling.

www.stables.org



7 COMEDY

David Trent

The Cannon, Newport Pagnell, May 7

Former teacher and “deadpan multimedia-ist”. David offers up high energy commentary on celebrity culture and topical news stories using projection and an extremely effective frenetic style of video editing. An Edinburgh Fringe preview with support from Jonny Pelham.

www.ttotm.co.uk