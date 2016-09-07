Your guide to family events around MK this week

Fantastical creatures and fascinating days out - there’s something for all the family around MK over the next few days...

FREE ENTRY AT STOWE

Heritage Open Day, Saturday, 10am to 6pm

Don’t miss the chance to visit the magnificent house and glorious gardens of Stowe free of charge on Saturday.

Visitors can enjoy a tour of the house, while the National Trust and the Landmark Trust are opening up the temples and follies in the Capability Brown-designed landscape gardens. These include the Gothic Temple, a splendid folly with circular rooms, built in 1741.

Families can also borrow a free explorers guide with September’s theme being What’s Growing At Stowe.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

MILTON KEYNES MUSEUM

Heritage Open Days, September 8 to 11

For four days, you can sample all the delights of the museum free of charge.

Explore the bustling high street and Victorian schoolroom, experience an air raid in the Anderson shelter, learn to send and receive Morse code and be a switchboard operator in the telephone exchange.

miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk

PEPPA PIG’S SURPRISE

Milton Keynes Theatre, September 13 and 14, two shows per day.

Peppa Pig, George and their friends are back in Milton Keynes in a brand new live stage show. It’s a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and George. They can’t guess what it is – can you?

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

TREE TOTS

Howe Park Wood, 10am Thursdays

Pre-school toddlers and their parents are invited to join the Parks Trust education team for a weekly toddle around Howe Park Wood followed by a Nature Play session in the wood or at the education centre. Activities include stories and making things

Price £2.50. Advance booking is required.

www.theparkstrust.com/

whats-on

FESTIVE ROAD FANTASTICAL CREATURES

Festive Road, Kiln Farm, Saturday

As part of Heritage Open Days, Festive Road are giving you a rare chance to see inside their doors. See some of their amazing creatures and creations, create your own mythical beasts from recycled materials or batik a bag to take home. Drop-in workshops will be running between 10am and 4pm.

www.festiveroad.org