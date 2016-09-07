Your guide to theatre in MK this week

From Shakespeare to Peppa Pig, here’s your guide to theatre around MK over the next few days...

Little Shop of Horrors

September 13-17

Aylesbury Waterside

Seymour Krelborn, assistant at Mushnik’s Flower Show in Skid Row, discovers a strange, exotic plant.

He names it AudreyII, but she’s a bloodthirsty thing.Just how far will Seymour go for the woman of his dreams?

X-Factor’s Rhydian stars in the production.

Joan Collins

September 9

Northampton Derngate

Dame Joan Collins will be Fun, Flirty and Fabulous in her new one-woman show. It’s a wonderful opportunity to spend an entertaining evening in the company of a true Hollywood legend.

We loved her in Dynasty, we love her no-nonsense talk, and we love her beauty tips!

Chinese State Circus

September 9

Aylesbury Waterside

The internationally acclaimed circus returns in an innovatively spectacular new production, Dynasty. Over 2000 years of artistry and music combine in an incredible performance suitable for all the family.This show also features the legendary Shaolin Warriors...

Monstersaurus

September 11

Stantonbury Theatre

From the creators of Aliens Love Underpants, a ‘monstrously good’ newbie. Monty has created a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters, but now how is he going to get rid of them?

Thrills, spills, magic and mayhem aplenty.

Shakespeare weekend

September 10 & 11

Westbury Arts Centre

Shakespeare may have died four hundred years ago but the Bard will be very much alive at Westbury Arts Centre during the Heritage Open Days this weekend. Professional and amateur actors from in and around Milton Keynes will be strutting their stuff on the lawns of the 17th Century house.

Audiences will be treated to snippets from some of the Bard’s best-known comedies, tragedies and histories, completely free of charge.

Other attractions at Westbury this weekend include open studios – a chance to take a peek inside the artistic hub of the creatives who work out of the beautiful, historic centre.

An international graduate art exhibitionis also being hosted and a guided heritage trail will keep you busy.

When you’ve done all that lot you’ll probably be feeling a wee bit peckish.Luckily, afternoon teas will be served, or if you’drather, pack up a picnic and a blanket and eat on the lawn.

Then walk it off with a little wander around the house and grounds and enjoy that all important hour of Shakespeare performances – they begin at 3pm.

This is the ideal family day out and Westbury will be open to the public at11am.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise

September 13 & 14

Milton Keynes Theatre

‘It’s a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and younger brother George, but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is...’

In Peppa Pig’s Surprise audiences will enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, surprises.

The charming, colourful new show features new songs and new life-size puppets, and is the smart way to engage pre-schoolers.

It is suitable for all ages aged three years and above.

“It’s been an incredible experience seeing the children’s reactions, not only in the UK but throughout the world and it just confirms that Peppa really is a worldwide phenomenon,” says director Richard Lewis.

