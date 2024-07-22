2 days of local talent with 18 writers at MK Lit Fest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 31 July and 1 August, MK Lit Fest brings you two bestselling thriller writers -A.J. West and Sarah Pinborough at Waterstones MK – and 16 of the finest local talents as they explore the idea of harvest in a special online seasonal celebration!

Join us on Wednesday 31st July at 7pm for our next exciting ‘Bookshop Series’ event, as Waterstones MK and MK Lit Fest welcome bestselling authors A.J. West and Sarah Pinborough. A.J. and Sarah will be in conversation with Caz Tricks from Stony Radio discussing historical thrillers, and particularly A.J.’s atmospheric new novel, The Betrayal of Thomas True. Set amidst the buried streets of Georgian London, this is a brutal and devastating thriller, where love must overcome evil, and the only true sin is betrayal…

It is the year 1710, and Thomas True has arrived on old London Bridge with a dangerous secret. One night, lost in the squalor of London’s hidden back streets, he finds himself drawn into the outrageous underworld of the molly houses. Meanwhile, carpenter Gabriel Griffin struggles to hide his double life as Lotty, the molly’s stoic guard. When a young man is found murdered, he realises there is a rat amongst them, betraying their secrets to a pair of murderous Justices. Can Gabriel unmask the traitor before they hang? Can he save hapless Thomas from peril, and their own forbidden love?

This is set to be a fabulous and intriguing conversation and copies of A.J.’s book will be available to purchase on the night, with a discount for all ticket holders. Sarah’s suspenseful and supernatural historical thrillers, Murder and Mayhem will also be available, as well as her latest book to be adapted for TV, Insomnia, and both authors will be staying to sign and dedicate copies after the event. So don’t miss out – reserve your ticket for this thrilling event, and we look forward to seeing you there! All ticketholders will receive a complimentary beverage.

Two Days of superb local writers with MK Lit Fest

And the following evening – 1 August at 7pm– you can join sixteen of the region’s finest poets and short story writers as MK Lit Fest celebrates the season in a special event, Dreams for Lammas. Derived from the Old English for ‘loaf mass’, this ancient festival celebrates the coming of the wheat harvest: similar festivals are celebrated in different pagan faiths and cultures. Lit Fest invited local writers to interpret the idea of ‘harvest’ as broadly as they wished, and you’ll hear tales here that embrace MK in the far future, an unlikely rice flavouring, a double-edged memory of home and much more. A special booklet containing all the selected pieces will also be available for download. Tickets are available now, and everyone is welcome. Spread the word!

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2024 – including the year-round Online Programme events and upcoming Bookshop Series of author talks and interviews – visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.

MK Lit Fest: there’s a title for everyone, and they’re all page-turners!