2024's best Valentine’s Day ideas in Milton Keynes

Leading hen party events company, Fizzbox plays cupid, offering a line-up of fun and fabulous ideas to you to create lasting memories with your special someone. Whether you're into soothing experiences or thrilling outdoor escapades, they've handpicked options to suit every couple's distinctive style.

Indulge in the ultimate Valentine's Day treat with bottomless brunch! You’ll have unlimited cocktails, fizz, beer or soft drinks, paired with tasty brunch dishes, all in a lively and love-filled atmosphere. Elevate your romantic experience with themed brunches like 90s nostalgia, Beyonce, Spice Girls, Mean Girls, Taylor Swift and Britney. It's the perfect recipe for a fun-filled date, where laughter, love and bottomless drinks create unforgettable memories. Cheers to a Valentine's celebration where the drinks are as limitless as your love!

Romantic ideas for Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, ditch the ordinary and dive into an exciting adventure with an escape room. Unleash your combined wit and teamwork as you solve puzzles, crack codes, and navigate through immersive challenges. It's not just a game; it's a thrilling bonding experience that brings you even closer. Unravel mysteries, share laughs and celebrate your triumphs together. Escape rooms turn Valentine's Day into an unforgettable journey filled with excitement and shared victories, proving that love is the ultimate key to unlocking extraordinary memories!

Trade the candlelight for laughter at a comedy night! Crack up together as hilarious comedians turn your date night into a laughter fest. We all know the good that laughter can do a relationship so bond over belly laughs, snorts and maybe even a few tears of happiness. Comedy nights add a dose of hilarity to your love story, proving that the couple that laughs together, stays together. Elevate your Valentine's with an evening of chuckles that you’ll remember for years after.

Amp up the romance with immersive experiences! Dive into the intrigue of murder mysteries, solve crimes together and unleash your inner detectives. Embark on a unique journey at Alcotraz, a prison-themed cocktail bar, where mixing drinks becomes an illicit adventure. Or teleport to fantastical realms with virtual reality experiences that transport you both to extraordinary worlds. This shared escapade into excitement and creativity turns this special date night into something really memorable.

Celebrate love with good food as you indulge in the charm of afternoon tea! Just imagine tasty bites, sweet treats, tea and coffee in a cosy, romantic setting. Your afternoon tea is the perfect setting for stealing sweet glances and savouring every moment together. Tuck into scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes, sandwiches and more. Elevate your love story with a touch of elegance, making Valentine's Day unforgettable, one delightful sip and nibble at a time. Because nothing says I love you like good food, right?

This Valentine's Day, turn up the pampering with a spa day for two! Immerse yourselves in relaxation, from soothing massages to luxurious treatments. Enjoy every moment of self care on a shared journey of bliss, creating a bubble of tranquillity where your love can flourish. Escape the everyday hustle, indulge in rejuvenation together and let the spa's magic revive both body and spirit. Enjoy the swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, massage and more. Spoil yourselves because your relationship is worth it.

Why not try something different and trade Cupid's arrow for a thrilling twist with axe throwing? Channel your inner lumberjack or lumberjill as you and your special someone compete in a heart-pounding battle of aim and skill. This adrenaline-fueled activity is filled with laughter, friendly competition and a bit of lumberjack swagger. Axe throwing turns Valentine's into a smashing success, proving that love and throwing sharp objects can coexist in the most delightfully unexpected ways!

Celebrate love with a sip of sophistication this Valentine's Day by indulging in a gin tasting. Join your favourite person for a journey through the world of botanicals, flavours and juniper joy. It's more than an alcohol tasting; it's a shared adventure, discovering the nuances of exquisite gins together. Toast to love, laughter and the spirit of exploration as you sip and savour in style. Raise those mouth-watering G&Ts to your lives together in happiness!

Switch up the romance with a silent disco adventure! For an hour, you’ll go on a musical walking tour led by an energetic guide, armed with hi-tech headsets. Groove together to party hits, sing and dance like no one's watching. Party along the city streets in a symphony of shared beats and laughter, turning the city into your dance floor. Make memories and make this special day in style with this unique, lively experience. Dancing through life is even better when you've got your favourite partner by your side!

