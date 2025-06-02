2025 model railway exhibition right on track

Exhibition Poster

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society is now in its 56th year and will be holding its 2025 exhibition on Saturday, 7 June at The Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes between 10am and 4.30pm.

The club’s exhibition manager Carl White said: “We have made an effort this year to grow the show, we have made the decision to increase the venue size from previous years and have rented an extra room. With the expansion in floor space, we have been able to invite more layouts with an emphasis on quality modelling.

"We have attracted layouts from as far afield as Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Bristol that wouldn’t have been seen locally previously. We will also have a large variety of traders attending, including our show sponsors AGR Model Shop, Cheltenham Model Centre and Elaine’s Trains. They will be supported by model demonstrators, society and stands by local railway groups.”

Admission to the exhibition costs £8 for adults, children aged 5 to 16 £2, whilst children under 5 are free. Refreshments will be available with free parking in the area.

The Ridgeway Centre is located on Featherstone Road, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes MK12 5TH.

Further details of layouts attending, trade stands and other exhibitors or for information about the club please see mkmrs.org.uk