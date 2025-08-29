2:22 A Ghost Story returns to Milton Keynes Theatre this September

Smash hit play 2:22 A Ghost Story returns to Milton Keynes from Mon 15 – Sat 20 Sep as part of a new UK Tour, starring Stacey Dooley & Kevin Clifton.

Runaway Entertainment is delighted to announce that the critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, including performances at Milton Keynes Theatre from Mon 15 – Sat 20 Sep.

Returning to the role of Jenny following a limited run at the Gielgud Theatre in 2024, Stacey Dooley will perform alongside her partner Kevin Clifton, who will play Jenny’s husband, Sam. This will be the first time in the history of the play that a ‘real-life’ couple will take on the roles of Jenny and Sam in the production.

Kevin Clifton said: ‘I’m such a huge fan of 2:22 as a play. I have seen it a number of times, and I’ve wanted to play Sam for ages! It’s superbly written, clever, funny and thought-provoking whilst always maintaining a danger that kept me on the edge of my seat. When Stacey did the West End run, I thought she was brilliant and just wanted to be up there with her. Me and Stace playing a couple with a new baby in a new house could not be more perfect! I’m really excited!’

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley 2:22

Stacey Dooley added: ‘Thrilled to be slipping back into Jenny’s slippers! Truly. I had such a magical few months with 2:22 last year, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredibly clever show on the road! And with my Kev! Total dream, come see us! S x’.

Joining Stacey & Kevin will be Grant Kilburn as Ben and Shvorne Marks in the role of Lauren. Kilburn returns to the role having understudied on the 2023 tour and the 2023 Apollo Theatre West End season, covering for Ricky Champ and Clifford Samuel.

Grant Kilburn commented: “Everyone who’s been part of 2:22 A Ghost Story will know how special this show is to me. Having understudied both the characters of Sam and Ben on the West End at the Apollo - stepping into Ben’s shoes every night on the UK tour will feel beyond special. I’m so thrilled to be back with the Runaway and 2:22 family, reunited with Gabriel Vega Weissman, and bringing Danny Robins’s clever, thrilling script to life alongside an immensely talented cast. I cannot wait to unleash my version of Ben come August!”

Shvorne Marks added: “I am so thrilled to be joining 2:22 and getting to work on this incredible play. Lauren is a great character, and I look forward to putting my own spin on her. It’s a fantastic team and we’re going to some incredible venues. I’m super excited.”

Grant Kilburn and Shvorne Marks

2:22 - A Ghost Story’s phenomenal success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide, and the show has been seen by over 1 million people in seventeen different countries across 5 continents. In 2023/24, 2:22 - A Ghost Story embarked on its first extensive, hugely successful UK tour. For 2025/26, the production is back on the road, revisiting some cities due to popular demand.

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood, and where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly. In late September that year, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll took over.

At The Lyric Theatre from January - April 2023, the cast included Cheryl, Scott Karim, Louise Ford and the return of Jake Wood. The production then moved next door to the Apollo, where the cast included Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jamie Winstone. Frankie Bridge took over from Sophia Bush in July of that year. Then, in May-August 2024, the show returned to the Gielgud Theatre with Donna Air, James Buckley, Stacey Dooley and Joe McFadden.

For its first UK tour, the 2023 cast featured Joe Absolom, Charlene Boyd, Nathaniel Curtis and Louisa Lytton, and the second leg in 2024 saw Vera Chok, Jay McGuiness, George Rainsford and Fiona Wade take up the roles. In summer 2024, a run at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, featured the return of Laura Whitmore (this time playing Lauren) with Shona McGarty, Jay McGuiness, and Colin O’Donoghue.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Danny Robins said: ‘I was blown away by our fantastically successful UK tour in 2023-24, plus another West End season this year. I keep pinching myself to see that the huge appetite for my play seems to be ongoing. Hopefully, this new tour will see a combination of return and first-time visits from audiences, bringing 2:22 - A Ghost Story to new people, as well as those who are hungry for more. I am genuinely humbled by how well the production continues to be received and am very excited (as you may be) to reveal our cast in due course. If you’d like to speculate on that, message us @222aghoststory !! ’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

"There's something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time"

2:22 Milton Keynes Theatre

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam, isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

“A slick, chilling, romp of a play”, The Guardian

“A modern classic”, Sunday Times

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. 2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.