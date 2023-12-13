Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s back! 360 Play is back hosting it's much loved toddler fayre.

This event allows everyone to come in for free to use our facilities and take a browse of all the stalls!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our stalls include: Classes, Support Groups, SEND Advice and Support, and so much more.

Event Organizer (pictured left) with Former Mayor (pictured right)

Our tickets SOLD OUT last year, so we do recommend booking online using our website so you can come.

Come with grandparents, aunties and uncles, friends, get the group back together for a family day out where you can find things to do!

Our next event is on the 10th January but we are also hosting events in April and September.

If you want to hold a stall or have any questions, please email the event organizer on [email protected].