90's and 00's Legends coming to Milton Keynes

Flyer for 90's / 00's Collective in Milton Keynes

28 top 40 hits between these legends being brought to Milton Keynes in 2026.

90's / 00's Collective: Event 1 Launch! Get Ready to Go Back in Time!

Tickets on sale on the 31st of October at 7pm.

The countdown is ON! It's finally time to launch Event 1 of the 90's / 00's Collective! Prepare yourself for a night absolutely packed with the biggest anthems from the golden era of dance music.

Ultrabeat

Event Details

Date: Saturday 11th April 2026

​Time: 9:00 PM - 3:00 AM

​Venue: Unit Nine, Milton Keynes

Music: The very best 90's and 00's dance music—nothing but pure ANTHEMS!

Entry Requirement: ID IS REQUIRED TO ENTER THE VENUE

Headliners That Are PURE FIRE!

We're bringing you a lineup of legends guaranteed to make you lose your voice!

N-TRANCE

Prepare for the moment that unmistakable piano riff drops! We're going to be singing "Set You Free" so loud the whole of MK will hear us. From their original smash to infectious covers like "Stayin' Alive," this is a hands-in-the-air party you won't forget.

ULTRABEAT

Get ready to scream the lyrics to "Pretty Green Eyes," "Feelin' Fine," "Elysium (I Go Crazy)," and "Discolights!" The hits just don't stop!

IVD (Ian Van Dahl)

Relive the glory of trance and dance as the DJ/Producer behind timeless anthems like "Castles in the Sky" and "Will I?" takes the stage!

Your Support Crew

Keeping the energy sky-high all night are these amazing artists:

DJ Delite: Bringing over 25 years of experience and a reputation as a prolific party maker!

DJ Scottie: A true MK / Northampton legend and one of the best selectors and tune-to-tune mixers in the UK!

MC Sid P: Your host for the evening! With over 750 gigs under his belt, he'll keep the crowd moving and the vibes electric.

Tickets & Call to Action!

GENERAL TICKETS are £20 + Booking Fee!

This night is:

Over 20 years of dance music memories.

A night of nothing but anthems.

Surrounded by ravers who live for the music.

This is NOT one to miss!

Tag your rave crew, spread the word, and grab your tickets NOW!

Event page (ticket link included)

​With social media reach declining, we're relying on the 90's / 00's Collective family to help us build the community! Please share this post, tag your friends, and spread the word! We appreciate your support!