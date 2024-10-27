90’s Rave Revival in full motion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are in the middle of a rave revival for those that were there back in the day…

If you know, you know...

2024 has seen the biggest increase of 90's style raves and events so far across the UK. This coming Saturday the 2nd November, the Marshall arena in Bletchley hosts part one of a two day Old skool rave revival event called Forever Sanctuary. This event will see thousands of ravers and Old skoolists amass for a pilgrimage to the rave scene .

Back in the 1990s the original venue was located next to the indoor skating venue called Rollers off of Bletcham way in in Bletchley. Dreamscape was one of the big names in Rave music at this venue and tunes can still be heard today in the brains of those who were at the venue back in the day.

Dreamscape flyer

We are also in a revival of 1990s fashion culture. From what I have seen a lot of the 18 to 20-year-olds currently learning more about music culture from the 90s and are happy to adopt the free flowing and baggy trousers attitude that the 90s gave us. There is also an increase in young people buying clothing from the 90s from vintage retail websites to feel part of a wide of movement.

Vinyl records sales are also on the increase due to the nostalgia it can bring.

Although the modern city of Milton Keynes is famous for its Grid Road system, the development of new technologies and futuristic design it will always be the home of proper old school Rave .

Social media apps and websites are seeing a rise in the generations that went to raves in the 90s originally rekindling old memories and making new connections. Tiktok is a very good example of

Sanctuary Forever

GenXers linking in with the younger generation today and playing live DJ sets from vinyl records and also educating people about the rave scene from the 90s. I have a TikTok page which can be which can be accessed below :

Remember folks .. Oldskool is for life, not just for Christmas.