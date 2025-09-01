Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy (MKTOC) have a special festive treat for you this December with an evening of two back-to-back Christmas specials of your favourite classic sitcoms:

Christmas with the Vic, then Christmas in the Nick!

'The Vicar of Dibley - The Christmas lunch incident'

By popular demand we return to Dibley! Comedy’s most beloved female vicar, Geraldine Granger finds herself in a festive farce when faced with multiple invites to Christmas lunch! Will she be able to stomach the endless string of Christmas dinners without offending her positively potty parishioners? Only time will tell! Adapted for the stage by Steve Clark and Emma Dell, based on the Original TV series written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew- Archer. Produced by Tiger Aspect Productions. By kind permission of united agents and supporting Comic Relief.

MKTOC present a festive double bill

'Porridge - No Way Out'

We visit comedy’s most personable prisoner, Norman Stanley Fletcher and the other inmates of Slade Prison as they face a criminal’s Christmas in the slammer. An elaborate escape plan appears to be underway! But can the convicts keep it quiet from Mr Mackay and the other warders? It remains to be seen! A stage play adapted from the Original TV series, written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais. This play is produced by special arrangement with the Serious Comedy.

Catch all this festive fun at Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes from Tuesday 2nd to Saturday 6th December 2025!

Links to the theatre box office along with all the information you need can be found online at www.mktoc.co.uk

Pictures from previous MKTOC productions of Dibley and Porridge

Each performance will begin with a visit to the village of Dibley in act one and be followed by a trip to Slade prison in act two. Both shows will see the reunion of the talented cast members from our previous visits to Dibley and Slade prison, together again for this Christmas comedy!

With tickets at just £18 (£16 concessions) MKTOC continue to provide fantastic performances for the price of your ticket! - you’re assured of a fun, festive and funny night out suitable for all comedy fans ready to have their hearts warmed and their ribs tickled.

MKTOC’S Previous sell out shows include ‘Fawlty towers’, ‘Black Adder’, ‘Porridge’, ‘The Vicar of Dibley’, ‘Bleak Expectations’, ‘The Brittas Empire’ and ‘Allo, Allo’ and we can’t wait to bring another Christmas cracker of a show to you this festive season!