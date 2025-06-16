A fun-packed June Jamboree Weekend in store at Gulliver’s Land!

Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, Guides and other uniformed groups will come together at Gulliver’s Land theme park next month for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend.

The Milton Keynes resort will welcome all uniformed groups for the weekend of June 21 and 22, for two days of theme park fun.

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place with every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, in addition to many special themed activities.

To book your group’s place, email [email protected] or call the hotline team on 01925 444 888.

A scout group visits Gulliver’s.

The event takes place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and is part of a three-year partnership between Gulliver’s and The Scout Association. The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s is sponsoring the Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge. Designed for Beavers aged six to eight, the badge is earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Jamboree Weekend creates so many magical memories for the groups that attend, and it is wonderful to see so many young people enjoying the challenges and having great fun with their friends. The team at Gulliver’s Land are all set to welcome the groups for two days of adventure!

“A further Jamboree Weekend is also planned for 27 and 28 September 2025 which can also be booked now.”

There is a special rate for group sleepovers for Jamboree Weekend, with prices from £55 per person.

Gulliver’s Land has a wide range of accommodation options, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

To find out more about Jamboree Weekend, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/jamboree-weekend-june

The park is open 10.30am-5.00pm at weekends and during school holidays.

Gulliver’s Land opened in 1999, the third of the four themed resort parks in the Gulliver’s family. Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath opened in 1978, Gulliver’s World in Warrington in 1989 and Gulliver’s Valley in South Yorkshire in 2020.