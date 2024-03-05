A Glimpse of India: photography exhibition by a local photographer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suraj was born and grew up in India and started photography as a passing hobby and it has grown over him over the years.

Through this exhibition he will be showcasing the diversity of India by presenting a medley of colourful photographs covering landscape, architecture, portraits, culture, city life, street and more.

The collection includes photos captured by him during travels across India over the past 10 years. He says that India is a vast country and has lots to offer. There is so much to explore across its length and breadth that a life time isn’t enough!

A Glimpse of India

The exhibition will be on for a month from 11th April to 11th May 2024 at the Event Space in Milton Keynes Central Library.