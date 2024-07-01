A Musical Menagerie: Animal themed concert for all the family on Saturday 6th July
The fun begins at 1.30 pm with free craft activities hosted by MK Play Association, with A Musical Menagerie, an entertaining performance of stories and poems about animals set to music, starting at 2.30 pm. Amongst other delightful and humorous pieces, you will hear the story of 'Captain Noah and His Floating Zoo' and a wonderful rendition of 'The Wind in the Willows', the much-loved story about Rat, Mole, Badger, and Toad, with gorgeous music by Sir John Rutter.
It's going to be great fun, and a concert suitable for all ages Adult tickets are £15 and under 12s are free!
Tickets can be bought from The Venue's website here: www.thevenuemk.com/event/a-musical-menagerie/.
Don't forget to select ticket type 'Under 12' after picking your seats to obtain free entry for younger audience members!
