A Spooktacular half a million pumpkins are waiting for you at a farm in Milton Keynes

It’s October, and that means Pumpkins and Halloween festivities! If you are looking to visit a pumpkin patch with a difference, The Patch MK, which is in its 6th year, could be worth a visit. This year, The Patch MK boasts over half a million pumpkins and endless photo opportunities, with some brilliant attractions, including a paintball monster truck, plus some spooky Halloween nighttime entertainment.

The Patch MK is a working farm with over 80 varieties of pumpkins. You’ll find the perfect pumpkin for carving, decorating, or maybe even for a pie. There are even recipe boards to help you with ideas on how to use the insides of your pumpkin when you have finished decorating it. The Patch MK hopes you share your pumpkin designs and dishes with The Patch MK on their instagram page: www.instagram.com/thepatchmk/?hl=en

The Patch MK is committed to zero-waste and sustainability is key in everything they do, according to Roz and Joe Gurney who are the family farmers behind The Patch MK. "Even the activities are handcrafted from old farm machinery and built by our farm engineer. In terms of the pumpkins though, every leftover is utilised. The edible parts are harvested and sent to charities that feed those who are in need and broken or unused pumpkins are fed to our farm animals and other organisations who need to feed their animals. This ensures that even the scraps contribute to local ecosystems."

They say they are proud of what they have created at The Patch MK which is situated just outside Milton Keynes. "The Patch MK stands out because we are dedicated to showcasing local craftsmanship and creativity. All the photo opportunities around the patch are handcrafted by local people, creating the perfect backdrop for family photos. These installations are designed with incredible attention to detail and they will definitely light up your Instagram feed. We are also proud to be a sustainable site.”

Halloween Nights at The Patch MK

When it comes to entertainment, The Patch MK says there’s something for everyone, from families with young children to thrill-seekers. All the family can enjoy interactive and creative workshops including bubble magic where you can watch as skilled performers dressed as witches create mesmerising giant bubbles. Roz says "We also have the bale maze where you can challenge your navigation skills in this exciting maze built entirely from hay bales. There’s even a giant "Operation" game where you use tongs to pick out oversized body parts, which we think adds a playful twist to the classic family game, as well as marshmallow toasting and face painting. There is also a high striker which will challenge and test your strength and skill and a paintballing monster truck!"

If you are worried about the weather, The Patch MK says they have flooring and marquees set up throughout the site, so that visitors stay warm and dry. These covered areas are perfect for stopping between activities or sheltering from the elements. There are numerous food and coffee outlets available around the site too.

So the message from Roz and Joe and the Gurney family is don’t miss out on a pumpkin patch with a difference. The Patch opens on selected dates from Saturday, 5th October through to 31st October, and there are also spooky Halloween-themed nights for you to enjoy if pumpkins aren’t your thing! Visit The Patch MK's website for ticket information: thepatchmk.co.uk/