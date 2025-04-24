A Taste of Honey comes to Stantonbury Theatre this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Written by Shelagh Delaney when she was just 19, A Taste of Honey was bold, fresh, and full of real-life issues when it first hit the stage in 1958. Today, it’s studied by students across the UK as part of the GCSE English Literature course. But this is much more than just a school text—it’s a powerful and emotional play that still feels relevant today.

Set in Salford, the story centres on Jo, a teenage girl, and her complicated relationship with her mother, Helen. It’s rare to see two women at the heart of a story like this, especially working-class women. Their ups and downs, arguments, and moments of connection feel incredibly real and honest.

What made the play so different at the time—and still important now—is the way it talks about things that were usually kept quiet. A Taste of Honey looks at class, race, sexuality, single parenthood, and relationships in a way that was groundbreaking back in the 1950s. It opened the door to a new kind of theatre, one that showed ordinary lives with all their struggles and hopes.

The play became part of what’s known as the “kitchen sink” drama movement—plays that focused on real people and everyday problems. It was first produced by Joan Littlewood’s Theatre Workshop, a group known for shaking up the theatre scene. Then, in 1962, it was turned into a hit film starring Dora Bryan, Rita Tushingham, and Murray Melvin.

A Taste of Honey

Now, Stantonbury Theatre is bringing A Taste of Honey to the local stage from May 14th to 17th at 7:30 pm each evening. Tickets are £15.00 or £12.00 for concessions. Whether you’ve read it before or are seeing it for the first time, this is a fantastic chance to experience a moving and powerful play that still has a lot to say.

Grab your tickets at The Stantonbury Theatre Box Office and don’t miss out on this classic brought back to life.