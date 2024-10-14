A world of Cat Tales brought to Bletchley by Northampton storyteller Steve Dimmer

Cats! Tales of our feline overlords from Northampton's Steve Dimmer at Tales Tattled & Told at 7:30 pm Saturday, 19 October at the Rectory Cottages in Bletchley! Tickets £6 on WeGotTickets.com or £8 at the door!

Cats! Northampton's Steve Dimmer brings an evening of Cat Tales, stories about our feline masters. You’ll hear about cats from Iceland, France, Greece, Germany, the British Isles as well as myths from the Japanese, Yiddish, Indian and American traditions. Some will be humorous, some intriguing, some surprising, some even slightly disturbing but all will confirm our fascination and one- sided love for these amazing creatures. Liberally sprinkled with poetry and funny anecdotes, this promises to be a night of purr-fect entertainment! Hosted by Stephen Hobbs! With stories from Lynette Hill and Lou Tribus, and the music of Rowland Dexter. This event is intended for ages 16 and older. Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start. Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ. Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station. We regret that the 500-year-old building does not yet have toilets that are accessible for wheelchairs. Contact [email protected].