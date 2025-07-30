Acclaimed theatre company bring Shakespearean magic and a gothic classic to quirky Bucks Theatre venue

Hermia, Lysander, Demetrius and Helena in British Touring Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Internationally acclaimed theatre company British Touring Shakespeare are excited to present two contrasting open-air performances at The Arches Theatre in Clifton Reynes, Olney MK46 5DT, on Saturday 9th August 2025. Audiences can revel in the enchantment of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 2:00 PM and then be chilled by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein at 7:00 PM.

Associate Director Lucyelle Cliffe said: “We’re delighted to bring both the light-hearted mischief of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the gripping drama of our new Frankenstein adaptation to The Arches Theatre. These plays showcase the full range of our company’s storytelling—from whimsical fairies under the summer sky to the dark thrills of gothic horror.”

Alice Gold, who plays Helena in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, said: “Performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Arches is a joy—this venue’s intimate, quirky charm perfectly suits the play’s romantic confusion and fairy mischief. I can’t wait for the audience to join us in the magical woodland world we’ve created.”

Award winning historian and writer Commander David Hobbs MBE RN, co-adapter of Frankenstein, said: “In our adaptation of Frankenstein, we’ve striven for authenticity in both the dialogue and the staging—particularly in the naval scenes. The language reflects the period’s seafaring vernacular, and every detail—from the sound of rigging to the prop design—has been informed by rigorous historical research. Audiences will feel transported aboard Walton’s vessel as Victoria Frankenstein recounts her chilling journey.”

Megan Carter as Victoria Frankenstein and Paul Winterford as The Creature in British Touring Shakespeare's Frankenstein

British Touring Shakespeare has delighted audiences for over 25 years with vibrant, accessible productions of Shakespeare classics. In 2020, the company was the first to return to live open-air theatre during the recovery from the pandemic, and has since continued to champion outdoor performance with acclaimed tours of Two Gentlemen of Verona, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night, Dracula, and The Hound of the Baskervilles among others, being enjoyed by thousands of theatregoers over the years.

Tickets for A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2:00 PM) on Saturday 9th August can be purchased at: https://thearchestheatre.littleboxoffice.com/events/105546

Tickets for Frankenstein (7:00 PM) on Saturday 9th August can be purchased at: https://thearchestheatre.littleboxoffice.com/events/105613