Actress Jo Blake at Tales Tattled & Told
Welcome to another night of wild and wonderful words!
Are we fated to follow a certain path throughout life or can we choose our destiny?
Find out more about Jo at jo-blake.co.uk/
Lynette Hill hosts another joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music at the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, MK3 6BJ.
With more stories by Richard York, Stephen Hobbs and Jane Lambourne.
And the haunting acoustic music of Ingrida Geltytė.
This event is intended ages 16 and older.
Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start. Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door.
Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.
We regret that the 500-year-old building is not yet accessible for wheelchairs.
