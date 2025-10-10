Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile sails into Milton Keynes Theatre

The UK & Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile, adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by Lucy Bailey, arrives in Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 14 – Sat 18 Oct.

Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic Death On The Nile to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story.

Mark Hadfield will star as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. His film credits include Belfast, Into the Woods, Hamlet and Frankenstein. His many TV credits include Outlander, Maigret, Trollied, Wallander, Doc Martin, People Like Us, Cracker, The All New Alexei Sayle Show and The Buddha of Suburbia. Mark’s most recent theatre credits include Dr Strangelove (West End), Accidental Death of an Anarchist (West End), Cymbeline and Tamburlaine for the RSC, Road (Royal Court), The Libertine (Bath and West End) and Richard III (Almeida).

Mark Hadfield said of taking on the role of Poirot, “I am delighted and excited to be playing the iconic role of Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, directed by Lucy Bailey and produced by Fiery Angel. I’m also thrilled that this production, adapted by Ken Ludwig, will be touring the UK & Ireland, and have no doubt that it will be enjoyed by both those who already admire Christie’s genius and those yet to discover it.”

Joining him will be Glynis Barber as Salome Otterbourne and Bob Barrett as Poirot’s trusted friend, Colonel Race.

Glynis Barber became a household name when she starred opposite Michael Brandon in the TV series Dempsey and Makepeace. More recent TV credits include series regulars Norma Crow in Hollyoaks, Gertrusha in NBC’s The Outpost and Glenda Mitchell in EastEnders, as well as Jean McAteer in The Royal, DCI Grace Barraclough in Emmerdale, Fiona Brake in Night & Day and Soolin in Blake’s 7. Her previous brushes with Agatha Christie were when she starred as Cora van Stuyvesant in Agatha Christie’s Marple: Endless Night and as Lola Brewster in Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple: The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side. Her most recent theatre credits include The Best Man (West End), Stalking the Bogeyman (Southwark Playhouse), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (West End) and The Graduate (UK Tour).

Glynis Barber said, “I couldn't be more excited to be returning to the stage and working with the brilliant team at Fiery Angel and director Lucy Bailey. This iconic play from Agatha Christie's phenomenal body of work keeps audiences on the edge of their seat and I can't wait to be part of a cast that will bring this gripping drama to theatres all over the UK and Ireland."

Bob Barrett is best known as Sacha Levy in the long-running Holby City, a role he played from 2010 to 2022. On film, he played George Bryan in John Madden’s Shakespeare in Love. On stage, he most recently appeared in the UK & Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and the UK Tour of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, both directed by Lucy Bailey.

Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne), Howard Gossington (Atticus Praed), Libby Alexandra-Cooper (Linnet Ridgeway), Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot) and Terence Wilton (Septimus Troy)

Bob Barrett said of his third outing with Fiery and Lucy Bailey, “To have the chance of being in one Agatha Christie tour, getting to work with the incomparable team of Lucy Bailey and Fiery Angel, was special. To get to be in three is a great privilege I shall never forget.”

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be the associate director, and Helena Palmer is the casting director.

The UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.