Alcohol Change UK brings Dry January® 10k run to Milton Keynes

On Sunday 2nd February 2025, Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the renowned Dry January® challenge - which sees people around the UK and the world take a 31-day break from booze - will be bringing its annual running event for the campaign to Milton Keynes.

Marking the first time the Dry January® 10k comes to Milton Keyne’s, runners from all over the UK will meet on the starting line for the 10km and 5km fun run at Willen Lake, before making their way round the accessible course around the lake on tarmac and gravel paths.

Welcoming of all runner levels as well as prams and furry friends, it will deliver a sporty celebration of the Dry January® challenge, with participants and supporters getting to hear more about the purpose and impact of the campaign and the link between alcohol and fitness/physical health.

Participants will also get to sample some great alcohol-free alternatives from the challenge’s official 2025 partners including Lucky Saint alcohol-free beer, Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Wines and Spirits, wonky-fruit infused sparkling soft drinks DASH Water and Counter Culture Kombucha.

Dry January 10k medals, 2024

Participants will also receive a free Alcohol Change UK Dry January® challenge t-shirt/vest for training and race day, as well as chip timing, goodie bags and finisher medals on completion.

Residents of Milton Keynes have access to a discounted entry fee of £15 (usual price £60) with the code MKLOCAL15. To find out more and sign up to take part, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-dry-january-10k-2025-tickets

The Dry January® challenge is supported by headline partner BetterHelp, the world’s largest online therapy provider.