Alina Orchestra holds first Conducting Weekend

Milton Keynes based professional charity, Alina Orchestra, hold their first-ever Conducting Weekend on 9 and 10 November 2024.

A round of applause to all 10 conductors participating in our inaugural Conducting Weekend in Milton Keynes on 9 & 10 November at The Stables and Area88. Under the guidance of our Orchestra’s Musical Director, Hilary Davan Wetton, they will delve into essential techniques to elevate their careers to new heights.

One fortunate participant (or maybe more) will be given the opportunity to conduct part of a concert on the evening of 7.30pm, 10 November at The Stables, which also forms the end of the Conducting Weekend. How thrilling is that? This is an opportunity to conduct a live professional orchestra.

The concert will feature music by Haydn, Mozart, Malcolm Arnold and Gerald Finzi, with pianist Craig Greene performing his work ‘Eclogue’.

Grab your tickets for the concert, or opt for a ticket to witness the final rehearsal featuring all 10 participants at 4.45pm on Sunday 10 Nov by visiting www.alinaorchestra.com

Don't miss this extraordinary musical experience!