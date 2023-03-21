America's Got Talent winner is coming to Milton Keynes as part of UK tour

A winner of the TV show America's Got Talent is coming to Milton Keynes as part of his UK tour this year, it has been announced.

The winner of America’s Got Talent 2015, Paul Zerdin, has announced a new UK tour for 2023 and he will be coming to The Stables in MK on Sunday 3rd September.He has been extremely busy on both sides of the Atlantic since shooting to fame with his ‘Puppet Man’ act which sealed his $1 million America’s Got Talent win.

Paul had a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip for six months in 2016. In 2017 and 2018 he appeared on spin-off shows ‘America’s Got Talent - The Champions’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions’.

Since then, Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed shows ‘All Mouth’, ‘Puppet Party’ and ‘Hands Free’. The latter has been filmed for a TV release next year.

“I am so excited to be back on the road later this year and I especially can’t wait to introduce you to my new characters which have really unsettled my existing dysfunctional sponge family, and it’s my most personal show yet,” Paul said.

The 50-year-old was born in London and, aged 10, a family friend made him a puppet theatre which he used to put on shows. Having failed his GCSEs, Zerdin got a job in a magic shop, developing his magic skills and sideline as a children's entertainer along the way.