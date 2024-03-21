An Easter Trail with a twist! Family Fun this Easter at Stowe House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Friday 29 March to Sunday 14 April between 11am and 4.30pm, gather your loved ones for an immersive experience that promises fun for all ages. Best still, all the activities and child admission are free of charge with a paying adult.

Lost Treasures of Stowe! Easter Trail

Embark on a journey through history as you explore Stowe House and uncover its hidden secrets. Crack codes, decipher clues, and piece together the puzzle of centuries past alongside your little detectives. With teamwork and collaboration, you'll unlock the lost treasures of Stowe and earn a prize to commemorate your detective team skills. Let the younger ones bring their fresh perspective and a keen eye for detail, spotting clues that might go unnoticed by older eyes. Teenagers can lend their analytical minds, identifying patterns and making connections that lead the team closer to victory. With the wisdom and experience of adults guiding the way, every twist and turn of the trail becomes an opportunity for learning and discovery for the whole family.

Spend time with the family this Easter at Stowe House, 30 minutes from Daventry

Art-tastic Tuesdays!

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Join us for Art-tastic Tuesdays, where aspiring young artists can unleash their creativity in engaging craft workshops. From decorating flower pots on April 2nd to embellishing picture frames on April 9th, children aged 5 to 11 will have the opportunity to create their masterpieces under expert guidance.

With two sessions available from 10.30am to 11.30am and 12.30pm to 1.30pm, booking is essential to secure your spot.

Arrange your visit

The Lost Treasures of Stowe Easter trail at Stowe House.

Stowe House welcomes you to take a tour or explore at your own pace during the Easter holidays. Please check our website for the latest opening times and arrangements.

Admission can be bought from the visitor centre on the day or be pre-booked online to make life that little bit easier for when you have the family in tow. Adults £9.50, National Trust Member Adults £7.50, and children under 16 enter free with a paying adult. Worried about tired little legs? Pre-book your admission tickets and enjoy convenient parking close to the house via a separate entrance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Join us for an unforgettable Easter experience that's sure to leave smiles all around!

About Stowe House:

Enjoy refreshments at the Stowe House visitor centre and take in the views.

Stowe House is a magnificent historic mansion located in Stowe, Buckinghamshire. With its rich history and stunning architecture, Stowe House offers visitors a unique glimpse into the past while providing various engaging activities and events for all ages to enjoy.