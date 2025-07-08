Another stellar air show comes to Bedford

From 9am to 9pm, the site at Shuttleworth will come to life with a huge range of free ground attractions around the star attraction – two incredible flying displays at 2pm and 7.30pm. From a fun fair to vintage bus rides, a vehicle parade to an interview with a pilot, and interactive Discovery Zones with exciting educational activities for budding pilots and engineers, there’s enough to keep the whole family entertained from dawn until dusk. And best of all… these activities are included in the price of your ticket.

Looking to the skies, the flying displays will offer a chance to see some truly remarkable aircraft as close as you can get in the UK. With an unparalleled flightline view, Shuttleworth’s Summer Air Show sees the return of the Nieuport 23 (which made its UK debut at the venue’s Festival of Flight last month) and a full display from the audience favourite Avro Lancaster. The Canadair F-86 Sabre will appear for the first time at Shuttleworth along with a return visit from the RAF Eurofighter Typhoon. Two visiting spitfires are also on the bill, as well as the Shuttleworth Collection’s own genuine Mk Vc Spitfire – just one of the Collection’s airworthy aircraft appearing. Then, for something a little different, visitors can enjoy the Jet Pitts: a classic piston engine propeller aircraft enhanced with two jet turbines on either side of the fuselage – making for a fun and unique display. Be sure to check out the full line up online.

Shuttleworth’s new split flying display format also offers visitors a much greater chance of seeing the Collection’s airworthy Edwardian aircraft. Dating back as far as 1909, these aircraft need very specific weather conditions to make an appearance. Last year, only one was seen throughout the entire season. So far, the new split flying displays for 2025 have already seen all five aircraft appear – and an Edwardian aircraft has appeared at two out of the three shows to date this season.

If you’re looking for something extra special, visitors can book flightline tours where you can step foot on the airfield itself, getting within touching distance of the aircraft. Various operators also offer flight experiences at an additional charge.

The Summer Air Show takes place almost a month to the day after Shuttleworth’s biggest show of the season, Festival of Flight, which saw record-breaking attendance back in June.

Marc Boult, Head of Visitor Operations, said: “Following the overwhelming success of Festival of Flight last month we’re excited to being yet another air show to audiences this summer. For the enthusiast, there are plenty of incredible displays to enjoy and for families, we’ve got a brilliant range of entertainment to keep you busy for the entire day! If you’ve not been to a Shuttleworth air show, I’d recommend this one as the perfect introduction to what we do.”

Shuttleworth’s Summer Air Show takes place on Saturday 26 July. Tickets start from £36 and children go free. You can book yours via shuttleworth.org

