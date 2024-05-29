Archive Collection event: 10th anniversary celebratory year for The Milton Keynes Rose

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Help mark the 10th Anniversary of The Milton Keynes Rose

On Saturday 15th June at 9am, people are invited to join a community event that will help mark the 10th Anniversary of The Milton Keynes Rose.

Held at The Event Space, Milton Keynes Central Library, the event aims to gather and preserve memories and memorabilia related to the Milton Keynes Rose, contributing to an archive that will be held by the Living Archive Milton Keynes.

