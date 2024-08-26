Are you ready to strap on your bells?
Rapskallian Morris is running four taster sessions for potential dancers and musicians on Tuesdays, September 3 and 17 from 2pm to 3.30pm and Mondays, September 9 and 23 from 7.30pm to 9pm at New Bradwell Community Centre, Church Street MK13 0DA. Come to as many sessions as you like, they're free!
Rapskallian Morris is a bunch of highwaymen and women who have given up their wicked ways and decided to steal dances from a variety of traditions, making them our own.
We’ve traded our pistols and swords for hankies and sticks and now perform at events in and around Milton Keynes, as well as joining other local sides for pub nights and their summer tours.
Why not come along and see for yourself? Dancing takes a level of fitness and commitment and is great fun – you’ll wonder why you didn’t join us sooner! And we’d love to have more musicians.
Contact [email protected] for more information and to let us know you’re coming; follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rapskallianmorris to find out what we’re up to next!
