Art exhibition celebrating local talent to open in Milton Keynes Library
The event will feature the work of 18 talented local artists, showcasing an eclectic mix of mediums; from oil paintings and sculptures, to photography and textile art.
Connexions 2024 has a mission - our aim is to create an independent art event providing artists with a platform to showcase their work and express themselves visually. It’s an opportunity for artists to curate their own best pieces, offering a glimpse into their artistic essence.
The emphasis lies in artists selecting what they believe to be their most significant and impactful works, showcasing not just one or two pieces, but a series of personal favourites.
Event Details:
- Opening Evening: 17th October, 6pm-8pm
- Exhibition Dates: 16th October – 16th November
- Location: Milton Keynes Central Library, 555 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes, MK9 3HL
Visitors can expect to be inspired by the creativity on display, with works ranging from the vibrant and emotive to the intricate and detailed.
Despite Milton Keynes boasting a thriving art community, much of its talent remains unseen by the public, often limited to exhibiting a select few pieces at special occasions revolving around specific themes.
"We are thrilled to be back once again after the success of our exhibition last year, this time with even more artists," said Csaba Tibor Palotas, artist whose oil paintings will be displayed at the exhibition.
The exhibition is free to the public, and all are welcome to attend. We encourage everyone to visit, enjoy the artwork, and spread the word about this fantastic display of local talent.
For more information please contact:
Csaba Tibor Palotas
+447568359538
