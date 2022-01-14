In Pictures: Touring Monochrome photography showing at Milton Keynes venue

The monochrome photography exhibition is on at the Exchange House in Milton Keynes until Sunday, January 16, from 10am - with last entry at 2.30pm

Photography enthusiasts should not miss The Monochrome Photography exhibition currently on display at The Exchange House in Milton Keynes.

Monochrome is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle, featuring inspirational black and white photography curated from around the world.

The photographers featured in the exhibition have utilised the many benefits offered by monochrome photography to produce a very strong, creative and touching set of images.

A spokesman said: "The format simplifies and strengthens our photographs. We draw attention to what caught our eye. We highlight patterns of light and shadow, or use light falling across a surface to emphasise grainy textures. An effective monochrome is reliant on its composition. A careful arrangement of shapes, lines, textures and patterns can transform your photograph."

Photographer Jane Russell went along to capture some of the evocative images.

