One week left to apply for £2,000 arts bursary
Earlier this month Moyo Adebayo was announced as the recipient of the second 2024 arts bursary to be awarded by Offset Projects, in partnership with MK Community Foundation. He was selected for his fusion of creative practices and ability to spark community-based conversations through his work. Whilst in July Maheen Sheikh was awarded the Stephen Groom Memorial bursary in acknowledgement of the authenticity, experimentation, and honesty reflected within her artistic practice.
The arts bursaries close to applications at 11.59pm on Monday 30 September. Applications will only be accepted via Offset Projects’ online bursary application form. Whether you’re a visual, sound or digital artist, designer, writer, or photographer pop across to offsetprojects.org.uk/bursaries where you’ll find a list of FAQs, full application criteria and tips to help you prepare your application. Late submissions will not be accepted.
It was really encouraging to know that the arts bursary could go towards diasporic community-based projects like my own, especially since my work doesn’t fall under the typical criteria of ‘art’. Irrespective of this, the panel understood my vision, and have been able to award me this bursary, which I am extremely grateful for. Moyo Adebayo, Arts Bursary recipient
‘Winning this bursary is a huge honour’ says Maheen. ‘It will allow me to focus on my art without the burden of financial stress. I am particularly excited to explore new art materials and work towards a research visit to my homeland, Pakistan. Having never been outside of the UK, the experience will enable me to view the word from another perspective, work outside of my comfort zone, and inspire my future work.’ Maheen Sheikh, Stephen Groom Memorial Arts Bursary recipient
