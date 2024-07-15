Pictures from Milton Keynes Art in the Park 2024 including circus performers

Art in the Park is an international cultural event celebrating artists from a variety of different backgrounds.

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture runs the annual event, which includes music, visual art, creative workshops, a parade and food.

This year was the 15th Art in the Park showcase, as with previous events it is designed to celebrate the diverse communities of Milton Keynes.

For Saturday’s showcase a theme of Green City' was chosen for the free event in Campbell Park. This year’s line-up included an 8-piece ensemble that plays traditional music from the Balkans, International Eternal Taal Bhangra Performers, International Raj Circus from India, Greek Cultural Performers, Yemeni cultural music performers, plus other international performances.

A carnival of colours parade was also organised for Saturday’s activities with participants starting at the Point and walking towards the city’s famous park.

Event founder, Anouar Kassim, said: “This free, one-day event is a joyous riot of community, music, art, food, and performance that goes far in representing all of Milton Keynes' diverse cultural influences. The theme of ‘Green City”' references our cultural heritage that is the bedrock upon which we build our future. But, let us use this opportunity to recognise the vital role that art and culture play in raising awareness and inspiring action towards the sustainable future we must make happen.”

Attendees were asked to think about the deep connections between culture, history, identity and the natural world, with a particular focus on how art can be used to shine a spotlight on climate change.

