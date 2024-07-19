Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upcoming Milton Keynes artist Maheen Sheik has been announced winner of the Stephen Groom Memorial arts bursary.

Arts bursaries, granted by Offset Projects in partnership with MK Community Foundation, are designed for young artists aged from 15 to 25 providing financial support to help recipients develop their artistic practice.

The Stephen Groom Memorial Bursary was awarded to Maheen to acknowledge the authenticity, experimentation, and honesty reflected in her work. It also recognises the way she challenges herself and others to look at the world.

Maheen is a mixed-media artist whose work focuses on her personal healing journey, by exploring the inner child, the inner teenager and major life events that have affected her.

Maheen Sheikh, winner of the Stephen Groom Memorial arts bursary

She plans to use the bursary to maintain her studio space, take ceramics classes, invest in lino-printing tools and connect with her cultural heritage. Maheen also plans to use her bursary to rent out a queer exhibition space in London to showcase her work.

“Winning this bursary is a huge honour,” said Maheen. “It will allow me to focus on my art without the burden of financial stress. I am particularly excited to explore new art materials and work towards a research visit to my homeland, Pakistan. Having never been outside of

the UK, the experience will enable me to view the word from another perspective, work outside of my comfort zone, and inspire my future work.”

Victoria Gibb, co-director at Offset Projects, said: “Maheen’s work is a powerful exploration of identity and self-discovery. We are excited to see how the bursary will enable her to build upon her recent work, by exploring her rich cultural heritage and new forms of art making.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Offset Projects to deliver this opportunity for local artists,” said Jake, Philanthropy Manager at MK Community Foundation. Maheen is a deserving recipient, and we can’t wait to see how she develops in her arts career.”