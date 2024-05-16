The Good City Project: what makes Milton Keynes final project exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The final exhibition takes place on Sunday 2nd June 2024 from 11am until 1pm at the Cruck Barn, Bradwell Abbey. It will showcase the outcomes of conversations, ideas, creative expression and innovative discussion instigated by MKCDC with the community. There will be an opportunity to view parts of the artwork commissioned as part of the project, which aims to represent what people feel is important about the design of their city. Local artist Liisa Clark will be showcasing her work so far.
There will be family-friendly craft activities, soft play and a chance to browse old maps, photographs, documents and videos from the history of Milton Keynes. Displays allowing visitors to discover more about the types of housing in the city and how to create a grid square estate will be on show.
“The Good City project has sparked some really interesting discussions about the future of Milton Keynes,” says Catherine McIntyre, archivist for MKCDC. “We want to showcase the opinions and ideas of the participants, and shout about what people think is good about the city, but also highlight where it could be improved.”
The project has made available a digital copy of The Plan for Milton Keynes on a new website that also provides a summary of the first volume, with artistic interpretations of the original six goals – https://www.theplanformiltonkeynes.co.uk