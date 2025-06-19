Artist Robin Souter showcases his creative journey

With this retrospective exhibition, Westbury Arts Centre's resident artist Robin Souter aims to showcase his artistic journey from schooldays, through university and his medical career, to post-retirement and the last few years happily established in the atmospheric 17th century studio 28 at Westbury Arts Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long term fascination with waves and cloud formations has inevitably lead to many and varied efforts to capture in oils the moods of nature in its many forms. However the retrospective will also demonstrate his willingness to attempt many other painting challenges like still life, animal portraiture and even people!

It is Robin’s fervent hope that this exhibition will lend

some insight into what leads creatives on their own artistic journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landscape in Oils by Robin Souter

He is extremely busy both with original oil paintings and teaching. His interest in teaching dates back to his many years of training junior surgeons in basic surgical skills and the complexities of clinical management.

He now offers individual workshops in his studio and also tutors larger groups in oils on behalf of the Arts Centre.

This Spring and early Summer are going to be particularly busy times. He is participating in Bucks Art Weeks from the 7th to the 22nd of June opening his studio from 10 – 4 on the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of the event.

Following this he has been invited by the Leighton Buzzard Art Society to be guest artist for their exhibition at Moat Farm, Stoke Hammond on 4-6 July from 10 – 4 each day. He considers it a great privilege to have been invited and wishes the group every success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seascape in Oils by Robin Souter

Finally and of course most importantly we come back to the retrospective. All are very welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be available and it is estimated that over 70 works will be on show dating from the 60s up to the present time. High quality giclee prints and cards will be available for sale at very reasonable prices as will most of the oil paintings. Enquiries about commissions and purchase will be very welcome.

Do find time to visit the retrospective, say hello and don’t hesitate to ask questions.

Westbury Arts Centre, Foxcovert Road, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes MK5 6AA