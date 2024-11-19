As we wrap up another year, there’s still plenty of activities to enjoy across our city’s parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Getting out into nature is essential for our wellbeing, even when the weather is a little chillier! There’s still lots to enjoy and get involved in across the parks as we head into the festive period. Why not take a look at the listings below for further information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tree Tots is a perfect way for children to explore nature, whatever the weather. Taking place in a dedicated space at Howe Park Wood every Thursday at 10am, Tree Tots provides a range of seasonal activities specifically for under-5’s. At just £1 per person, there’s lots for kids to get stuck into and help them get connected with nature. Check the listing page for further information.

Willen On Ice

It’s that time of year again! Time to lose your shoes and don your skates as this year’s ice rink at Willen Lake makes its return - at double the size - for 2024. Get swept up in the winter wonderland and enjoy everything there is on offer, from tasty traditional festive street foods to a selection of winter warmers at the Après Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Litter Pick - Walton Lake

It’s the perfect place to soak up the magical family-friendly atmosphere. Tickets start from £9.90 and skate hire is included.

Discovery Stroll: various locations

Discovery Strolls are designed to give an introduction to the park and promote confidence to explore the local area, identify interesting points on the route and what facilities are available on site. The walk leader will show the group some of the interesting features of one of the newest areas of parkland, and hopefully some of its unique wildlife.

Magna Park, Tuesday, November 19 – explore the area of Broughton Brook from 2pm as part of the Discovery Strolls Programme.

Women's Walking Network at Howe Park Wood

Lodge Lake, Tuesday, December 17 – the final Discovery Stroll of 2024 takes place at Lodge Lake. Click here for further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by local experts, Great Linford Manor Park Guided Walks occur twice each month, the second Friday at 10.30am and last Sunday at 2pm and last around 90 mins. All ages are invited to enjoy a stroll around the stunning grounds, with new and restored features from fun, playable sculptures and ornate seating to the much-loved veteran lime tree and delightful ponds.

Join the White Ribbon Vigil on November 25 at 5.30pm. Organised by representatives and supporters from a coalition of civil society organisations, this promises to be a moving evening of remembrance and solidarity, honouring the lives of those affected by gender-based violence. Everyone is welcome to this free event at the MK Rose and your presence really helps make a difference.

5 Ways Café at St Andrews Church

Ice skating at Willen Lake

Come along for a warm cuppa, a chat or a gentle guided walk at the fortnightly, dementia-friendly community café. Everyone is welcome to join and there’s the option of staying to join an accessible guided walk around Great Linford Manor Park and the village (usually at midday). No booking is required and sessions run from 11am – 1pm.

On the second Tuesday of the month, the café will also host free “Art and Craft- accessible for everyone” sessions.

Woof Walk: Stony Stratford Nature Reserve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited tickets are still available for the final Woof Walk of 2024. Woof Walks are a year-long series of guided walks discovering the city’s lakes, parks and green spaces with your dog, and to allow both you and your dog to socialise and meet others. The walk starts at 10am on Saturday, November 30 from the Millfield Car Park in Stony Stratford.

Parks & Run: Ouzel Valley Park

The final Parks & Run of the year will take place at Ouzel Valley Park on Sunday, December 1, starting at 10am. Join in and help celebrate a whole year of amazing running events!

Walk & Talk: Winter Tree ID

As part of National Tree Week, why not join a beginner’s session on winter tree identification on Tuesday, December 3. As winter sets in, it becomes less easy to identify trees by the shape of their leaves, so during this session you’ll learn other ways to do this – discover different types of bark and tree profiles to become a more observant naturalist. Tickets are only £5, check the listing page for further details.

Community Litter Pick: Walton Lake

Love your parks? Help to keep them clean and tidy by joining the final Community Litter Pick of 2024 at Walton Lake, on Tuesday, December 3 at 10am. It’s the ideal way to get outdoors in the fresh air, explore the Ouzel Valley and help preserve the natural environment. Further detail can be found on the listing page.

Women’s Walking Network: Howe Park Wood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss the final Women’s Walking Network event at Howe Park Wood on Thursday, December 5 at 10am. Come together and celebrate a year of walks, friendship and healthy activity as we explore the ancient woodland, Tattenhoe Valley and lots more. This is a free event and is a great way to discover the city’s hidden gems whilst making friends along the way!

Events and Community Manager, Julie Dawes, says: “As the year winds down, there are still plenty of opportunities to get out and explore the parks this winter. From guided walks to ice skating with the family, there's something for everyone get out and enjoy!”

The annual Carols event will also be happening this year, watch this space for further details!

Head online to theparkstrust.com to view the full programme of events and outdoor learning activities.