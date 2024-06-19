Attention: MK parents looking to fill school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With parents starting to think about how to entertain the kids during the school summer break without breaking the bank, Kellogg’s is offering the ideal solution for fun and activity filled days within their local communities – Kellogg’s Football Camps.

In partnership with the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers, the camps kick off in July** and run nationwide in 73 locations (within 10 miles of most homes) for 5-15yr olds. Thousands of free spaces for the new camps are now available*!

Getting involved couldn’t be easier. Parents simply purchase a special promo pack of Kellogg’s cereal in stores across the country to find the redemption code (on-shelves until 24th June),and then sign their kids up for a local session at www.kelloggsfc.com*.

As the six-week school break creeps up quickly, the fun-filled camps offer an exciting chance for footie-mad kids and those who are yet to step onto a pitch alike, a welcoming environment to stay active.

Celebrate the launch of Kellogg's Football Camps this summer.

Recent research commissioned by Kellogg’s highlighted that:

Almost six in ten (59%) UK parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays[1].

More than eight in 10 parents (86%) want their child to experience less screen time during the break

86% also believe that team sport is hugely important to learn valuable life skills.

*Terms and conditions apply, see promo packs and visit www.kelloggsfc.com