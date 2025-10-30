Aylesbury Town Council welcomes the Vegan Market Co

Something exciting is coming to Aylesbury this November! On Sunday, November 30, The Vegan Market Co will be bringing its popular market to Market Square from 10:30am to 4pm, offering a lively day of flavours, shopping, and community spirit.

Expect to see a range of stalls featuring delicious street food, handmade goods, sustainable products, and creative crafts. Whether you're looking to discover new foods, find unique gifts, or simply enjoy a fun day out with friends, this market promises something for everyone.

The event will showcase a mix of food traders, artisan makers, local artists, ethical businesses, and community organisations, all coming together to create a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere in the heart of town.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome the Vegan Market Co back to our town centre," said Diane Harrison, Town Centre Manager at Aylesbury Town Council.

"Their environmentally conscious ethos not only adds vibrancy to our events calendar but also inspires our residents to embrace more sustainable choices. Offering a diverse range of activities throughout the year is essential to keeping our town centre thriving and encouraging footfall from near and far."

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.